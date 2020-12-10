Hear better during the holidays with these essential tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Holiday season is in full swing! Whether you plan on gathering for celebrations or dinners, the opportunities to connect with friends or loved ones are plentiful. This time of year is joyous for many of us, but for individuals struggling with hearing loss, being around others during the holidays can be stressful.

If you plan on spending time with close family but have difficulty hearing, then you may find it hard to connect and engage with the people around you. Luckily, McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care has some tips to help you improve your hearing and reconnect with those you love most!

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Plan accordingly by preparing a holiday hearing kit

Put together a holiday hearing kit and include the essentials. Bring items such as extra hearing aid batteries, a cleaning set, a dehumidifier, extra domes and tubing, and an older set of hearing aids if you have them.

2. Speak up if need be

If you feel comfortable, give your loved ones a reminder to slow down, repeat themselves, or talk directly to you.

3. Rely on a close friend or family member

If possible, sit next to a loved one who is understanding of your challenges and wishes to help accommodate your needs.

4. Limit background noise

Too many background noises can be distracting and decrease your ability to hear significantly. If you are attending a party or a family gathering, don’t be afraid to ask someone to turn the holiday music or television down. If you notice that ongoing background noise is coming from a specific area (Kitchen, living room, etc.), then be strategic by sitting in a less noisy spot if available.

While we understand that the holidays can be a difficult time for individuals with hearing loss, don’t let your condition ruin your holiday plans! We hope these simple tips can improve your holiday experience and encourage you to view additional tips on our website!

Happy holidays!

