Having trouble hearing on the phone? Here’s a simple solution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Do you have trouble hearing on the phone even while wearing hearing aids? If the answer is yes, find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Millions of Americans struggle with hearing loss and find having phone conversations difficult. Thankfully, there are apps like CaptionCall, which helps individuals with hearing impairments stay connected with life.

Why phone captioning is important:

Regular phones make it hard to distinguish speech tones

Phone calls have no virtual cues to support understanding conversations

Without phone captioning, people with hearing loss can lose the benefits of social interactions

getty images

Here’s how CaptionCall can help:

CaptionCall transcribes phone conversations in real time, which adds visual support to what you hear

Adjustable volume settings are available

CaptionCall pairs with wireless hearing aids

Caption call is available for traditional, standard mobil and smart devices

And the best feature of them all? CaptionCall is free

Don’t let hearing loss prevent you or a loved one from connecting to what matters most in life! Visit McDonald Hearing Services to receive help today.

(Sponsored by McDonald Hearing)