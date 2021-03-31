Have trouble keeping your hearing aids in while wearing masks? Ear gear can help!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For the past year, we’ve all had to adapt to wearing face masks in efforts to stay safe and healthy during the ongoing pandemic. Although face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, wearing them can prevent challenges for those wearing hearing aids.

For one, wearing face masks can make having conversations difficult. Deciphering conversations can be hard when trying to understand others when they are speaking. Additionally, face mask loops can tug on hearing aids, causing them to fall out!

Although masking up while wearing hearing aids presents a few obstacles, it isn’t impossible to work with. Why? Because Ear Gear can help!

Ear gear offers a variety of corded accessories that allow you to clip your hearing aids to your shirt if it falls out.

Our hearing expert, Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care shares more information on the benefits of having ear gear.

Watch in the video player above

(Sponsored by McDonald Hearing)