Don’t miss out on enjoying the sounds of the holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The holiday season is here, and we’re counting down the days until we can gather with friends and family to ring in Christmas and the New Year! For many, this is a joyous time of the year, but for individuals experiencing hearing loss, the holidays may not feel as jolly. To boost your spirit, we’re encouraging those with auditory issues to enjoy the sounds of the holiday season. Here’s how:

Prepare for the holidays by crafting a holiday hearing kit

Hearing aids can alleviate depression, anxiety and social isolation that hearing loss can create. If you have a hearing aid, then be sure to wear it to all holiday gatherings. Bring extra batteries, a cleaning set, a dehumidifier, extra domes and tubing, as well as an older set of hearing aids to be fully prepared to spend time with your loved ones.

Schedule an appointment with an audiologist

If you suspect you’re struggling with hearing loss, then contact an audiologist. Audiologists identify causes of hearing loss and are helpful in pinpointing effective solutions for everyone.

Lean on your loved ones

While attending holiday functions, don’t be shy about relying on a close friend or family member to accommodate your needs. If possible, sit next to someone who is understanding of your challenges and is willing to help.

While we understand that the holidays can be a grim time for those with hearing loss, don’t let your condition ruin your holiday plans! We hope these simple tips can improve your holiday experience and encourage you to view additional tips on our website.

Happy holidays!

