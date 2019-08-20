Don’t let hearing loss ruin a night out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Dealing with hearing loss on a daily basis can be challenging, especially in places that are typically noisy, like restaurants. Today our Expert in Hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Hearing Services is here with us.

Early Signs of Hearing Loss:

Difficulty hearing on the telephone or during video chats.

Exhaustion or headaches at the end of the day from straining to hear

Asking people to repeat what they said.

Feeling like people are mumbling or speaking too softly.

Having trouble understanding speech in noisy situations, such as restaurants and sports games.

Turning the TV up so loud that loved ones comment or complain

Difficulty hearing women, children, and high-pitched voices.

Tips to hear better in a noisy restaurant:

Choose quieter venues in restaurant, bars, etc.

Reserve a spot early, and ask what accommodations are available.

Prepare by knowing the menu to make ordering simpler.

Pick less noisy times to go out.

Do not overcrowd, and only dine with a few people.

Choose a table in a quieter area.

Choose seating that is not in the dark but in a well-lit area.

Ask politely for music to be turned down.

