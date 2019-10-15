Hearing

Be mindful of your hearing health

Hearing

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know how important it is to get regular medical check-ups.  Most of us wouldn’t dream of skipping the annual physical and for the dentist, it’s often twice a  year for cleanings! But, there’s a screening most of us are probably skipping, an annual hearing check-up.  So Terri decided to get her hearing checked out by stopping into the office of our Expert in Hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan at McDonald Audiology and Hearing Services.

The entire process was simple and free of charge.  From the camera examination of the inner ear to the actual hearing test, it took less than a half hour.

It will give you a baseline evaluation on file and patients are even got a print-out. Hearing loss can be so gradual, so having the actual numbers is valuable,  especially if any hearing issues develop in the future.

McDonald Hearing Services

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

About McDonald Hearing Services

At McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, we realize that the idea of hearing loss and purchasing of hearing aids can be overwhelming. We understand your challenges and we’re here to help. Whether it’s your hearing needs, or the hearing needs of a loved one, we can provide you with the information you need to eliminate confusion, allowing you to make informed decisions about your hearing health.

About Pamela Keenan

More Hearing

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 

 