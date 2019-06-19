45 million Americans suffer from “ringing in their ears”

Do you or a loved one have “ringing” in their ears? Tinnitus is hearing a ringing, buzzing, hissing or whizzing noise in the ears. It is estimated by the Centers for Disease Control that 45 million Americans suffer from ringing in the ears, or tinnitus.

With so many people suffering from tinnitus, it is important to investigate what causes the ringing sensation. While the underlying cause of many cases of tinnitus is never discovered, there are some common causes which, in general, are known to aggravate the condition:

Loud noise exposure both occupational and recreational

both occupational and recreational Unhealthy habits such as drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, eating certain foods and consuming caffeinated beverages

such as drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, eating certain foods and consuming caffeinated beverages Common health conditions can contribute such as allergies, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, circulatory problems, diabetes

If you have tinnitus, you might be feeling frustrated and helpless, but there is hope! The first step is to see an Audiologist.