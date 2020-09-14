Week 2 of Connect H.E.R. panelists announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – On September 9th, Connect H.E.R., a special virtual lunch and learn, kicked off bringing together women from across the area to listen in on a discussion on ” the Balancing Act”.

The event brings together 4 unique West Michigan women each week and this Wednesday Sept 16 at 12pm you can hear them discuss something many of us are going through, “Navigating Change“.

Moderator Melissa Keating, who created the event series, talks to us about this week’s event and introduces us to one of the panelists – Bonnie Nawara, the CEO of GROW. You can hear from Bonnie and the other panelists in a FREE 1-hour virtual event on Wednesday September 19. All registered guests will receive a link to the online event before it begins. Kick back, eat your lunch and listen in to our amazing panelists on a topic that’s front and center in 2020.

To register for this Wednesday’s event click here.