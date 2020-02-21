Tired of recurring expenses? Here’s a quick savings tip

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Have you ever reviewed your bank or credit card statements and were shocked at the charges?

Chances are that there are several ongoing expenses such as subscriptions, memberships, or tech charges that you may have forgotten about.

Recurring expenses may be inevitable, but they don’t have to be costly.

Many of us have made resolutions to save money and limit our spending habits this year. An easy way to achieve these financial goals is to keep an eye out for fees and avoid them whenever possible.

Start by analyzing your bank and credit card statements frequently. If there are ongoing expenses that don’t have any value (memberships, subscriptions, tech charges), then cancel them right away.

For additional information on ways to save, visit Mass Mutual Michigan

Sponsored by Mass Mutual Michigan