The best credit card habits to practice

Using this payment device comes in handy, but it can also carry disadvantages if you refrain from reviewing your credit card habits! Mass Mutual wants to ensure that you, your family, and friends are up to speed with the best credit card practices!

Pay your balance

Did you know that if you pay the minimum on a credit card, then it will extend the time needed to pay off your balance? Cut down the duration of this process by increasing your repayment amount.

Do your research

Credit cards are often known to carry high interest rates. Stay informed about how much your paying by doing some research on the average credit card interest rate, as well as the types of cards that various financial organizations offer.

Review your billing statements

Examining your billing statements will decrease chances of missing forgotten, reoccurring, or inaccurate charges.

Take charge of your finances by taking the time to review your credit card habits today!

