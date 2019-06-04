Financial Services

Stop living paycheck to paycheck - where you can start saving

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:24 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 04:24 PM EDT

Stop living paycheck to paycheck - where you can start saving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Family life often creates stress and living paycheck-to-paycheck adds more. It makes you feel anxious about your financial situation. It also makes it hard to save, which can leave you vulnerable in case of a financial emergency. The best way to stop living paycheck-to-paycheck is to save, and being able to save starts with a monthly budget.

Keep in mind that progress comes in steps and big changes don’t happen overnight. But when you set goals, make a plan and stick to it, you set yourself up to win.

Focus on the short-term: Create a monthly budget

  • Write down your family’s total take home pay for the month
  • Track your expenses for a month, by reviewing bills and receipts, and identify ways to reduce or eliminate expenses wherever you can.
  • Include a savings goal each month. It’s OK to start small just start saving.
  • Develop a budget to account for all income and every expense.
  • Set a goal to reduce household expenses. Every dollar saved equals a dollar earned.
  • Create an emergency fund with a goal to set aside 3 to 6 months of salary. Make automatic deposits from each paycheck.
Securities and investment advisory services offered through registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC, Member SIPC. 99 Monroe Ave NW, Suite 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.  (616) 447-7665. CRN202105-248424
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More From The Crew

Featured Content

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

West Michigan will honor the men and women who’ve died serving our country with dozens of parades this Memorial Day.

Read More »
Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years

Meet our May career woman, the incredible Executive Director of Girls on the Run, Lori Burgess!

Read More »
ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season

ABC is pleased to announce the list of renewed fan favorites for the 2019-2020 Primetime season. You won’t want to miss out on any of these!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019 Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Photo Galleries WOTV