Saving for college: Tips for financial planning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The majority of American families view paying for their children’s college education as an important financial priority. Saving up ample amounts of money to send your children to school may oftentimes feel like an overwhelming commitment, but it does not have to be complicated! When it comes to seeking higher education, it is never too late or early to begin saving and exploring payment options.

When planning for college, here are a few factors to consider:

Research college expenses such as books and tuition

Explore various payment options including loans, grants and scholarships

Consider attending or enrolling your children in a community college before transferring into a four-year ear University.

Mass Mutual can help you reach your college savings goals! For more tips on planning and paying for college visit MassMutual.com

(Sponsored by Mass Mutual MidMichigan)