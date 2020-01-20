Review your finances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Each new year brings forth new goals! If one of your resolutions is to monitor your finances more closely, then consider reviewing these areas:

Employee benefits

Understanding your employee benefits options is important! Think and plan ahead by knowing what your company offers before you may actually need to rely on their provided services.

Beneficiaries

When was the last time you reviewed your beneficiaries? If you’re unsure, or its been a while, then you may want to consider making a change!

We may have just entered into 2020, but time flies by fast! Reviewing your goals frequently and creating a flexible plan ensures that you’ll stay on track with your goals throughout the year!