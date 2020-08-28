Register now: CONNECT H.E.R. virtual lunch and learn series aims to empower W. MI women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- MassMutual MidMichigan and WOTV 4 Women have teamed up to create an empowering virtual lunch and learn series “CONNECT H.E.R. (helping empower relationships)”.

During the month of September we’ll be hosting a virtual women’s weekly series to connect and empower West Michigan women on a variety of topics. CONNECT H.E.R. will be moderated by Melissa Keating of MassMutual MidMichigan and she brings together 4 panelists each week during this series. Guests will be asked to register for this free event and participate virtually!

Each week features a new topic and an exceptional group of panelists who will share their insights and experiences to help empower you!

Join us September 9th from 12pm-1pm for a discussion on the “Balancing Act“. Our panelists of West Michigan women will walk you through how they are making it work and their secrets to success.

Stay tuned! Panelists will be revealed on September 2nd during WOOD TV8’s eightWest at 11am.

Sign up now for this free event.

*Zoom link will be emailed to all registered guests prior to the event.