Prepare for the future with a retirement plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Are you feeling on edge? Are you concerned about your health, finances, and future? If the answer is yes, then you are experiencing the same feelings as many Americans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to these uncertain times and market volatility, several families are deciding to prepare for the future by revisiting their retirement plans.

If you are looking to retire, now is the perfect time to create a plan! Although we are experiencing challenges as individuals, businesses, and governments, setting ourselves up for financial security will help us feel more secure rather than panicked or unsure in later years.

Retirement is an exciting stage in all of our lives! Our experts at Mass Mutual Mid-Michigan recommend speaking with a financial advisor to discuss retirement options. When speaking with a financial advisor, these are important questions to consider.

What age do you plan on retiring?

Where do you want to live when you retire?

Will you have sources of predictable income such as pension on social security?

Asking yourself these important questions and having this discussion with your financial advisor will ensure that your retirement plan will meet your needs!

