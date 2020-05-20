Mass Mutual offers ‘Future Smart’ financial education courses to kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When it comes to financial literacy, are you aware of the basics? To navigate the financial world, adults and adolescents should understand simple concepts.

Educating children about money early on is an important step to shaping their financial future. By the time an adolescent reaches middle school, they are capable of learning about a variety of financial subjects.

gettyimages

Teaching kids about finance may seem like a simple task, but majority of school children today lack financial knowledge that will help them later in life.

To combat this issue, Mass Mutual is offering an educational program to students called “Future Smart”.

Future smart is a digital course that exposes students to interactive exercises that challenge them to make decisions based on real-life scenarios. Through this stimulation-based experience, students can learn about saving, job planning and budgeting.

Learn more about the Future Smart Program and Mass Mutual’s initiative to lead the next generation of young adults into a successful future HERE!

(Sponsored by Mass Mutual of Mid-Michigan)