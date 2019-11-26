Looking for a new career? Consider MassMutual MidMichigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – MassMutual MidMichigan is expanding and they are looking for individuals who communicate well, have an entrepreneurial spirit, and the drive to work hard for results. Today we have Mark Keating in studio to tell us all about who they are looking for.
Your independent nature and a financial services career can provide you with the opportunity to make a positive impact on people’s lives with MassMutual MidMichigan. They offer a flexible schedule, excellent training and outstanding benefits. If you’re considering a career change, join them.
Doing Good
- Helping people achieve financial goals
- Providing resources to your communities
- Impacting future generations
Freedom and Flexibility
- You control your schedule
- Choose with whom, when and where you do business
- Entrepreneurial – you own your own business
Income Potential
- Rewarded for building successful practice
- Financial support for those that qualify
Learn more at midmichigan.massmutual.com.