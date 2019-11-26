Looking for a new career? Consider MassMutual MidMichigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – MassMutual MidMichigan is expanding and they are looking for individuals who communicate well, have an entrepreneurial spirit, and the drive to work hard for results. Today we have Mark Keating in studio to tell us all about who they are looking for.

Your independent nature and a financial services career can provide you with the opportunity to make a positive impact on people’s lives with MassMutual MidMichigan. They offer a flexible schedule, excellent training and outstanding benefits. If you’re considering a career change, join them.

Doing Good

Helping people achieve financial goals

Providing resources to your communities

Impacting future generations

Freedom and Flexibility

You control your schedule

Choose with whom, when and where you do business

Entrepreneurial – you own your own business

Income Potential

Rewarded for building successful practice

Financial support for those that qualify

Learn more at midmichigan.massmutual.com.