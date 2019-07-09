Intimidated by retirement planning?

If you don’t have much experience with financial planning for retirement, getting started can seem daunting. However, taking first steps doesn’t need to be intimidating. A good starting point is to consider some important questions: Where do you stand in terms of your income and future financial needs? What are your financial and lifetime goals? And, how long do you have to reach them?

Retirement is typically one of the top financial goals you’ll work toward. It may be the furthest out, but any good financial plan starts with figuring out how much you’ll need to live on during your retirement years, putting a strategy in place to get there, and then addressing your shorter term needs. Envision the retirement you want Another factor in figuring out how much income you will need in retirement is picturing how you want to spend your retirement years. Time is your friend – Setting aside even a small amount each month can add up over time. How should you allocate your money? How you allocate the money you’ve accumulated — and the goal-related products you choose — are probably the most critical factors when it comes to creating a retirement plan. Diversification – Regardless of the type the types of retirement product solutions you invest in, don’t bet your retirement nest egg on just one.

When it’s time to determine the products and financial strategy that’s best for you, you may want to consult with a financial professional who can help you map out a sound plan. In the meantime, make sure you have a clear vision for your goals so you’ll be better prepared to plan your financial future.