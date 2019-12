GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Every day we put credit cards and bank accounts, paychecks and mortgages, stock options and insurance policies into the hands of people who haven’t proven they understand how to use them. These financial instruments are powerful tools—sometimes even weapons in the wrong hands. Understanding how to use them properly demonstrates a high level of financial acumen.

Financial education is rarely taught in schools, although some states now mandate this as part of the curriculum standards. Parents want to educate their children at home, but may lack the confidence, understanding, or don’t know how or when to talk to their children or what lessons may be age appropriate. People who understand how money works are better able to make sound decisions in their own lives.