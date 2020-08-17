How to protect your finances in a divorce

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Divorce not only impacts an individual’s mental and emotional health, but it can take a large toll on their finances! Did you know that women going through a divorce often lose more than half of the household income they had when they were married?

If you are filing for a divorce, then it’s important to protect yourself with these steps.

Create a list of financial priorities for yourself, your home and your children

Negotiate enough money to be able to provide for your family

Reassess your retirement savings and rework your monthly budget after divorcing

For more financial resources and tips, visit Mass Mutual MidMichigan.

