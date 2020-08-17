How to protect your finances in a divorce

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Divorce not only impacts an individual’s mental and emotional health, but it can take a large toll on their finances! Did you know that women going through a divorce often lose more than half of the household income they had when they were married?
If you are filing for a divorce, then it’s important to protect yourself with these steps.
- Create a list of financial priorities for yourself, your home and your children
- Negotiate enough money to be able to provide for your family
- Reassess your retirement savings and rework your monthly budget after divorcing
For more financial resources and tips, visit Mass Mutual MidMichigan.
