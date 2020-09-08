First Connect H.E.R. lunch and learn takes place this Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week we are excited to be a part of a special online lunch and learn – a collaborative effort of WOTV 4 Women and MassMutual MidMichigan.

The series is called Connect H.E.R. and today we’re joined by Melissa Keating, who created the event, and one of this week’s panelists, Christy Buck of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan!

CONNECT H.E.R. is a virtual platform created to connect and empower women throughout the West Michigan community and beyond. Think of this virtual event as a collective place to be inspired by each other. Each week from 12- 1 p.m., CONNECT H.E.R. will feature a panel of 4 exceptional women who are making a difference in their respective careers, industries and networks.

Although the topics and panelists will change each week, our main objective stays the same; to create positive community collaboration that empowers professional and personal relationships.

Join WOTV 4 Women and MassMutual MidMichigan for their Week 1 virtual event, the “Balancing Act” on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 12-1 p.m.

REGISTER FOR THIS FREE EVENT HERE