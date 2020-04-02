Financial tips for dealing with market volatility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, public health remains a widespread concern among many Americans. In addition to health and wellness, many people have become increasingly concerned about their finances.

Every so often, world events combine to create great uncertainty about the future. Financial markets can sometimes react violently to this uncertainty, as the prices of financial instruments reflect expectations about the future.

We are currently experiencing extreme market volatility as individuals, businesses, and governments. Around the world, many of us are trying to stay proactive by taking action through this difficult time.

During periods of market volatility, you may feel panicked or unsure of the necessary precautions that you should take to protect your finances.

Here’s where to start:

Reach out to your advisors to for a review of your personal portfolio. Many advisors have the technology to meet virtually and want to connect.

Discuss your financial situation and goals that include implemented strategies to weather these inevitable storms.

Align with a company that has survived and thrived through challenging times.

