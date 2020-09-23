‘Connect HER’ Week 3: Watch recap of ‘Finding Opportunity’ panel & register for Week 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Week 3 of WOTV 4 Women and MassMutual MidMichigan’s virtual lunch and learn series, Connect H.E.R. (helping. empower. relationships), was nothing short of amazing! On Wednesday, September 23, Melissa Keating lead a fun discussion on “Finding Opportunity” alongside a group of four dynamic West Michigan women! The panelists included Kristen Hartnagel, Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, Jenna Arcidiacono and Morgan Poole.

Listen to our panelists talk about being intentional, staying positive during tough times, finding the opportunity to give back, having determination to solve problems and inspire change!

WATCH A FULL SHOWING IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

As we gear up for our final Week of Connect H.E.R., we invite you all to register for Week 4’s chat on “Collaboration!” Register by clicking the link below and we’ll see you on Wednesday, September 30 at noon!

What is Connect H.E.R.?

“CONNECT H.E.R. (helping. empower. relationships),” is a virtual platform created to connect and empower women throughout the West Michigan community and beyond. Think of this virtual event as a collective place to be inspired by one another. Every Wednesday in September from 12 p.m.- 1 p.m., CONNECT H.E.R. will feature a panel of 4 exceptional women who are making a difference in their respective careers, industries, and networks.

Although the topics and panelists will change each week, our main objective will remain the same; to create positive community collaboration that empowers professional and personal relationships.