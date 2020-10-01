Connect H.E.R. Week 4: Watch a recap of final event “Collaborating Like a Pro”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- WOTV 4 Women and MassMutual MidMichigan’s virtual lunch and learn series, Connect H.E.R. (helping. empower. relationships), has officially come to an end, but we are still feeling the impact of this inspiring series!

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the final lunch and learn, “Collaborating Like a Pro”, was held via zoom. During the event, Dawn Baker, Judy Hoberman, Elizza LeJeune, Maranda and Connie Thacker shared networking tips, detailed their experiences with collaborating with professionals, and provided advice for navigating some challenges associated with collaboration.

WOTV 4 Women thanks every Connect H.E.R. participant for attending! If you were not able to join, then catch full replays of each event below.

