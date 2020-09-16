Connect H.E.R Week 2: Watch replay of ‘Navigating Change’ event & register for week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Can you believe that week 2 of “Connect H.E.R” has already concluded? Time flies when you’re having an absolute blast connecting with an exceptional group of West Michigan women! On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, WOTV 4 Women and MassMutual MidMichigan teamed up to host a panel discussion on “Navigating Change.”

Melissa Keating moderated as Bonnie Nawara (GROW), Jennifer Feuerstein (AARP/WOTV), Suzann Foerster (Executive Leadership Coach), and Dr. Kimberly Slaikeu (Luxe Artisan Preserves) shared the highs and lows of maneuvering through challenges in their personal and professional lives.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that facing challenges may be inevitable, but the option to stay positive and strong will always be available! Take a listen to all the gems that were dropped!

WATCH A REPLAY OF “NAVIGATING CHANGE” ABOVE

We thank all of our panelists and West Michigan friends for joining us and we invite you all to register for Week 3’s chat on “Finding Opportunity.”

WHAT IS “CONNECT H.E.R.”?

“CONNECT H.E.R. (helping. empower. relationships),” is a virtual platform created to connect and empower women throughout the West Michigan community and beyond. Think of this virtual event as a collective place to be inspired by one another. Every Wednesday in September from 12 p.m.- 1 p.m., CONNECT H.E.R. will feature a panel of 4 exceptional women who are making a difference in their respective careers, industries, and networks.

Although the topics and panelists will change each week, our main objective will remain the same; to create positive community collaboration that empowers professional and personal relationships.