CONNECT H.E.R. launches: Watch full recap of ‘Balancing Act’ event & register for Week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- WOTV 4 Women and Mass Mutual MidMichigan’s virtual lunch and learn series, “CONNECT H.E.R (helping. empowering. relationships)”, has officially launched! Week 1’s panel discussion focusing on the “Balancing Act,” kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, via zoom. From 12 p.m.-1 p.m., dozens of West Michigan women and men took time out of their schedules, logged in to a virtual safe space, and listened in to an informative conversation lead by Melissa Keating and four exceptional panelists!

The panelists spoke on balancing their career and family obligations, how they’ve maneuvered through unexpected life events, and shared advice for implementing balance into our daily routines.

Viewers also joined in on the discussion by submitting live questions to panelists.

WHAT IS “CONNECT H.E.R.”?

“CONNECT H.E.R. (helping. empowering. relationships),” is a virtual platform created to connect and empower women throughout the West Michigan community and beyond. Think of this virtual event as a collective place to be inspired by one another. Every Wednesday in September from 12 p.m.- 1 p.m., CONNECT H.E.R. will feature a panel of 4 exceptional women who are making a difference in their respective careers, industries, and networks.

Although the topics and panelists will change each week, our main objective will remain the same; to create positive community collaboration that empowers professional and personal relationships.