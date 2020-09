GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – MassMutual MidMichigan and WOTV 4 Women have teamed up to create an empowering virtual lunch and learn series called Connect H.E.R.

WOTV 4 Women Crew Member, Melissa Keating, is the woman behind the program. She joins us to tell us more about what to expect!

The virtual events will take place every Wednesday in September and will feature 4 panelists each week.

To register for the first event in the series on September 9th, click here.