Ugly holiday sweater season at Goodwill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are fast approaching and we know that Ugly Sweater Parties are all the rage this time of year. Because they’re so popular, big box stores are cashing in, charging big for a piece of clothing you’ll likely only wear once. Today, we’ve got a solution for you, Jill Wallace from Goodwill is in studio with some more affordable options.

You can get your own authentic ugly sweater at one of 18 Goodwill stores for $3.99. The best part is making your ugly sweater one of a kind.