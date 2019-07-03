Tie dye is back! DIY project for home

Tie dye is back! Grab your favorite white tee from Goodwill; either fitted with that feminine touch or cropped for a sporty flare. You can purchase a tie-dye kit for around $3.99 from a craft store. I love this look because it reminds me of being a kid. The print always seemed to be around during family vacations, the beach and field soccer practice. Let the good times roll!

What you’ll need: Plastic to lay down for your workspace, tie dye kit (ink, rubber bands, gloves), white shirt, plastic or saran wrap to wrap shirt.

Step 1: Get Set Up. Cover your workspace with plastic to avoid staining.

Step 2: Prepare Your Ink. Mix your dye according to the instructions on it’s package.

Step 3: Prepare Your Shirt. Run shirt under sink or spray the shirt with water to dampen it. Choose the design you would like. Twist the shirt and wrap with rubber bands to secure your desired pattern.

Step 4: Ink the Shirt. Add the dye to your shirt. Once finished dying, place shirt in a plastic bag or wrap with saran wrap. The longer the shirt dries, the more vibrant the colors. For the boldest colors, please allow shirt to sit for 24 hours.

Step 5: Rinse.Step 6: (Optional) Cut Shirt.