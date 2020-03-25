Spring fashion tips for vacation and daily wear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Although spring break plans have been cut short and canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, you can still stock up on the perfect outfits to wear this season, beginning April 14th, 2020 at any one of Goodwill’s locations!

Whether you plan on taking a vacation in the months to come or just want to look stylish daily, Goodwill can help you stay on budget while looking fabulous!

Some of our favorite pieces that you can find in-store includes Rayon fabric, denim, solid colored shirts, and patterned trends.

Rayon fabric

Rayon fabric is perfect for bringing on trips! Not only does this super chic material look great, but it hardly wrinkles. This means, you can just grab it out of your suitcase or closet and go!

Denim

Denim is a classic item that will forever be in style. Not only is it fashionable, but it can be dressed up or down!

Solid colored clothing

Solid colored shirts are simple but can make a statement! Pair a pop of color with any outfit, especially patterns!

To add these stylish trends into your wardrobe, be sure to visit any one of Goodwill’s locations beginning April 14th, 2020!