Fashion Finds

Restyle your denim this spring

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 03:19 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 03:19 PM EDT

Restyle your denim this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This spring restyle your denim skirt into a whole new look. Goodwill has a great selection of denim for less than $5 per piece! Make it your own in a few easy steps. First gather your skirt, fabric ribbon, fabric adhesive and a pair of scissors. Simply add your adhesive down the side seams of your skirts and add the ribbon of your choice. Cut it to length and rock your new look!

What you’ll need: Denim, Fabric Ribbon, Fabric Adhesive, Scissors

Step 1: Gather your materials

Step 2: Apply your fabric adhesive down the side seams of your denim

Step 3: Place your fabric ribbon to adhesive

Step 4: Cut your ribbon to length & rock your new look!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Featured Content

Win the trip of a lifetime to see American Idol live in L.A.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win the trip of a lifetime to see American Idol live in L.A.

American Idol fans this contest is for you! We're giving you and a friend two tickets to see the semi-finals plus hotel and airfare. Enter to win!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

About Jill Wallace

Jill Wallace is WOTV 4 Women Fashion Finds expert, specializing in upcycling clothes. Jill can show any modern woman what’s new, different trends, and how to find the best deals.

More about Jill »

Goodwill on Facebook

Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids

Goodwill on Twitter

Photo Galleries

WOTV4Women
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019 Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism

WOTV4Women