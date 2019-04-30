Restyle your denim this spring Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This spring restyle your denim skirt into a whole new look. Goodwill has a great selection of denim for less than $5 per piece! Make it your own in a few easy steps. First gather your skirt, fabric ribbon, fabric adhesive and a pair of scissors. Simply add your adhesive down the side seams of your skirts and add the ribbon of your choice. Cut it to length and rock your new look!

What you’ll need: Denim, Fabric Ribbon, Fabric Adhesive, Scissors

Step 1: Gather your materials

Step 2: Apply your fabric adhesive down the side seams of your denim

Step 3: Place your fabric ribbon to adhesive

Step 4: Cut your ribbon to length & rock your new look!