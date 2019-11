GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A quick, comfortable and stylish look can still turn heads! Grab an oversized denim shirt in any wash. Pair with leggings and tennies or a pair of booties. A statement necklace will complete this look for a day on the town or a casual dinner out with friends.

All of this is available at Goodwill for a fraction of the cost you would pay at the mall or big box stores.