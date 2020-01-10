Make crochet cool again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Sure crochet may date back to the early 19th century, but it’s back in style for 2020!

The various materials, colors, and textiles of crocheted wear are perfect for adding feminine flares to any look! And to all the fashion lovers…you’re in luck!

Shop in any one of Goodwill’s 19 stores to find one of a kind crocheted sweaters, scarves, and hats! Restyle your crocheted look by swapping out old buttons for super chic embellishments! For a more edgy look, try adding military-style buttons.

The crochet style has been around for several decades and it’s clear that it’s here to stay! Don’t be afraid to explore at the Goodwill and unleash your inner fashionista!