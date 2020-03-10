Fashion Finds

Lightweight jackets that will get you through Spring’s confusing weather

Fashion Finds

by: Jill Wallace, Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Spring’s in West Michigan can be tricky. With fluctuating temperatures and weather conditions, finding the right jacket to wear can be difficult.

If you’re looking for the perfect outerwear suggestion, then we have you covered! Here are two jacket types offered at any one of Goodwill’s 18 stores that will make getting through seasonal ups and downs a breeze!

1. The short trench coat

2. The quilted jacket

Not only are these styles super stylish and on trend, but they’ll keep you warm all season!

Now that you’re ready to tackle the Spring weather, unleash your inner fashionista by picking up any one of these styles at the Goodwill today!

(Sponsored by Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jill Wallace

More Fashion Finds

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 