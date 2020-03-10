Lightweight jackets that will get you through Spring’s confusing weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Spring’s in West Michigan can be tricky. With fluctuating temperatures and weather conditions, finding the right jacket to wear can be difficult.

If you’re looking for the perfect outerwear suggestion, then we have you covered! Here are two jacket types offered at any one of Goodwill’s 18 stores that will make getting through seasonal ups and downs a breeze!

1. The short trench coat

2. The quilted jacket

Not only are these styles super stylish and on trend , but they’ll keep you warm all season!

Now that you’re ready to tackle the Spring weather, unleash your inner fashionista by picking up any one of these styles at the Goodwill today!

(Sponsored by Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids)