Jump on trend with biker shorts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Find a great pair of leggings and cut them just above the knee. Turn inside out and make a seam by adhering fabric tape approximately a half inch above the cut, then fold adhere. Of course I wouldn’t stop at just the biker short, I would layer it with a white crips button down or favorite vintage tee! This outfit guarantees a pleasant and relaxing.

What you’ll need: Leggings, Fabric Tape, scissors

Step 1: Fold leggings one leg over another.

Step 2: Cut just above the knee

Step 3: Turn them inside out and make a seam by adhering fabric tape to the cut. Fold the bottom cut over the tape.

Step 4: Bring them right side out. Rock your new look!