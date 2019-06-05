Jump on trend with biker shorts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Find a great pair of leggings and cut them just above the knee. Turn inside out and make a seam by adhering fabric tape approximately a half inch above the cut, then fold adhere. Of course I wouldn’t stop at just the biker short, I would layer it with a white crips button down or favorite vintage tee! This outfit guarantees a pleasant and relaxing.
What you’ll need: Leggings, Fabric Tape, scissors
Step 1: Fold leggings one leg over another.
Step 2: Cut just above the knee
Step 3: Turn them inside out and make a seam by adhering fabric tape to the cut. Fold the bottom cut over the tape.
Step 4: Bring them right side out. Rock your new look!
About Jill Wallace
Jill Wallace is WOTV 4 Women Fashion Finds expert, specializing in upcycling clothes. Jill can show any modern woman what’s new, different trends, and how to find the best deals.