On any given night, over 80 young people in Kent County will experience homelessness. 3:11 Youth Housing is working to reduce that number by creating a safe environment and supportive network to grow. Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids is partnering with 3:11 in a special way and here to tell us more is WOTV 4 Women Crew Member Jill Wallace along with Lauren VanKeulen.

3:11 Youth Housing exists to bridge the gap between homelessness and interdependence. Building a firm foundation only occurs when providers and young people work in tandem to create opportunities for growth and change. Goodwill is helping them decorate and supply their newest home with the essentials. Additionally, individuals that are living in their homes are filtered through the Goodwill Achieve Program to learn the skills to live on their own, manage bills, navigate the bus system, etc.