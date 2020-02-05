Closings & Delays
Fashion Finds

How to make a simple skirt in 4 easy steps by using a men’s shirt!

by: Jill Wallace, Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When it comes to fashion, one rule to keep in mind is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to look and feel like a million bucks! If you’re seeking an inexpensive yet stylish new item to add to your wardrobe, then try this simple DIY skirt!

 In 4 quick and easy steps, you can create a super cute skirt using any men’s button-down shirt!

So, ladies, this means that you can take a trip into your significant other’s or a guy friend’s closet, or better yet, stop by any one of The GoodWill’s stores to find the perfect men’s top to transform into a masterpiece!

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Button-down long-sleeved shirt
  • Fabric scissors
  • Ribbon
  • Fabric tape

DIY time!

1. First, cut the button-down shirt straight across the arms

2. Next, turn the shirt inside out and fold it over about an inch and a half

3. Then, iron the fold and attach it to the skirt with fabric tape. Be sure to also leave enough room to feed a ribbon through

4. Finally, cinch the fabric and tie it to fit to your liking!

Happy styling! For more fashion finds using items from the Goodwill, click here!

About Jill Wallace

