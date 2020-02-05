How to make a simple skirt in 4 easy steps by using a men’s shirt!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When it comes to fashion, one rule to keep in mind is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to look and feel like a million bucks! If you’re seeking an inexpensive yet stylish new item to add to your wardrobe, then try this simple DIY skirt!

In 4 quick and easy steps, you can create a super cute skirt using any men’s button-down shirt!

So, ladies, this means that you can take a trip into your significant other’s or a guy friend’s closet, or better yet, stop by any one of The GoodWill’s stores to find the perfect men’s top to transform into a masterpiece!

Here’s what you’ll need:

Button-down long-sleeved shirt

Fabric scissors

Ribbon

Fabric tape

DIY time!

1. First, cut the button-down shirt straight across the arms

2. Next, turn the shirt inside out and fold it over about an inch and a half

3. Then, iron the fold and attach it to the skirt with fabric tape. Be sure to also leave enough room to feed a ribbon through

4. Finally, cinch the fabric and tie it to fit to your liking!

Happy styling! For more fashion finds using items from the Goodwill, click here!