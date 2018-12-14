Holiday fashion on a budget - get these looks for under $10
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - We all want to look our best around the holidays - to do so, and stay on budget, we often turn to our friends at Goodwill.
>>> Take a look at these hot holiday looks... all for under $10!!
About Jill Wallace
Jill Wallace is WOTV 4 Women Fashion Finds expert, specializing in upcycling clothes. Jill can show any modern woman what’s new, different trends, and how to find the best deals. She is the Chief Marketing and Communication Officer for Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids. Let Jill take you through the fab finds at Goodwill.
Photo Galleries
Grand Rapids Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kent County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Rapids Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.