GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year – we’re pulling out gloves, mittens and winter coats, bundling up to stay warm. Today we have Jill Wallace from Goodwill here with us to talk about some great winter cozy gear!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

You can get your own cozy winter gear at one of 18 Goodwill stores around the Grand Rapids area.