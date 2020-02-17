DIY: Pretty Polka dot style in seconds!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Calling all fashionistas! Polka dot styles has hit the runway and in minutes, this cute fashion trend can become a staple in your closet.

Start by taking a trip to your local Goodwill. Feel free to purchase any clothing item of your choice. For this simple DIY project, we recommend opting for a jean jacket or denim pants.

Now it’s time to get crafty! All you will need to create this statement piece is some fabric paint and a circular paint sponge.

Begin by:

Dabbing your circular paint sponge into a paint color of your liking! Then place the wet sponge onto your clothing item and press firmly After holding for a few seconds, lift the sponge, and repeat steps 1&2 Let your design dry and voilà! You’ll be ready to rock your masterpiece in no time!

Be sure to space the dots between 3-4 inches apart. And for a more unique touch, use circular brushes of different sizes.

Happy styling!

(Sponsored by Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids)