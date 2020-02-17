DIY: Pretty Polka dot style in seconds!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Calling all fashionistas! Polka dot styles has hit the runway and in minutes, this cute fashion trend can become a staple in your closet.
Start by taking a trip to your local Goodwill. Feel free to purchase any clothing item of your choice. For this simple DIY project, we recommend opting for a jean jacket or denim pants.
Now it’s time to get crafty! All you will need to create this statement piece is some fabric paint and a circular paint sponge.
Begin by:
- Dabbing your circular paint sponge into a paint color of your liking!
- Then place the wet sponge onto your clothing item and press firmly
- After holding for a few seconds, lift the sponge, and repeat steps 1&2
- Let your design dry and voilà! You’ll be ready to rock your masterpiece in no time!
Be sure to space the dots between 3-4 inches apart. And for a more unique touch, use circular brushes of different sizes.
Happy styling!
(Sponsored by Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids)