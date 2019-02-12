Fashion Finds

DIY Fringe jean jacket

By:

Posted: Feb 12, 2019 03:44 PM EST

Updated: Feb 12, 2019 03:44 PM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - This easy fringe jean jacket should be in every girls wardrobe and can transition for all seasons. Purchase a jean jacket from Goodwill or grab one from your closet that you haven’t worn in a while.

Lay your jean jacket flat. Cut just above the hem on the bottom of the jacket all the way around. Next, vertically cut the desired length and thickness of your frays on the jacket. To prevent shedding, wash the jean jacket on a quick cycle.

You’re ready for a brand-new look!

About Jill Wallace

Jill Wallace is WOTV 4 Women Fashion Finds expert, specializing in upcycling clothes. Jill can show any modern woman what’s new, different trends, and how to find the best deals.

