GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Denim is always a must have, and a raw edge jean jacket is a staple this fall. Any style will do… fitted, oversized, or a blazer! All you need is a pair of scissors.

Cut the jacket about an inch above bottom hem. Grab several of the threads and pull to make the denim fray. Washing is the best way to give it the worn and raw edge look.