Cute and sassy DIY headband for spring

Posted: Apr 30, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The key to a great wardrobe is great accessories! This season, try rocking a headband that fits your style. Goodwill is a great place to find the perfect piece of fabric.

Start by cutting it to your desired length and allow extra if you want a long tie. Next, cut a piece of wire to the same length of the fabric. Add double sided tape and fold the fabric over the wire onto the tape. Use the wire ends to secure around your head for the perfect fit. 

What you’ll need: Fabric, Scissors, Wire, Wire Cutters, Fabric Tape

Step 1: Gather materials. Measure fabric to head circumference.

Step 2: Cut fabric to desired length, allow extra fabric length if fashionable tie is desired (optional)

Step 3: Measure and cut wire to length of fabric

Step 4: Reverse fabric, placing desired outside facedown. Place wire in the middle of the fabric

Step 5: Tape the side of the fabric. Fold the opposite side of the fabric over wire, onto the tape. Use wire ends to secure headband around head.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Jill Wallace

Jill Wallace is WOTV 4 Women Fashion Finds expert, specializing in upcycling clothes. Jill can show any modern woman what’s new, different trends, and how to find the best deals.

