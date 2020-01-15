Brighten up your winter wardrobe with neon!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The winter weather may be gloomy and dull, but this doesn’t mean that your outfit has to be! Try brightening up your wardrobe with a pop of neon this season!

Whether you’re feeling bold enough to rock a vibrant yellow, pink, green, or orange-opting for these colorful hues will liven up your day as well as your closet!

Ready for a vivid new look? Here are a few styling tips:

Pair neon ensembles with black clothing to make the colors pop!

Mix & match the bold colors together for a throwback and trendy 80s flare!

If you’re looking to trade in those traditional winter tones for more radiant shades, visit any one of The GoodWill’s 19 locations!