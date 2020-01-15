Fashion Finds

Brighten up your winter wardrobe with neon!

Fashion Finds

by: Jill Wallace, Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The winter weather may be gloomy and dull, but this doesn’t mean that your outfit has to be! Try brightening up your wardrobe with a pop of neon this season! 

Whether you’re feeling bold enough to rock a vibrant yellow, pink, green, or orange-opting for these colorful hues will liven up your day as well as your closet! 

Ready for a vivid new look? Here are a few styling tips: 

  • Pair neon ensembles with black clothing to make the colors pop! 
  • Mix & match the bold colors together for a throwback and trendy 80s flare! 

If you’re looking to trade in those traditional winter tones for more radiant shades, visit any one of The GoodWill’s 19 locations! 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jill Wallace

More Fashion Finds

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 