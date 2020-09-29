You’ve Got What it Takes: Volunteer with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With the help of people like you, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax-filing help to those who need it most. We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of local volunteers for the upcoming tax season. You’ll receive training and continued support in a welcoming environment. And, as our current volunteers tell us, you’ll not only learn new skills, but also get a great feeling from helping someone else.



If you’re interested in making a difference in your community, we’ve got a role for you! You can volunteer in person, online, or by phone.

Who will you help as a volunteer?

We offer free tax preparation help to anyone, with special attention to older, low-income taxpayers. We understand that many individuals may miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation.



Who volunteers?

Neighbors like you. And there’s a role for everyone.

Good with the fine print? Be a volunteer tax preparer.

You’ll work with taxpayers directly; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. Experience isn’t necessary — we’ll provide training and IRS certification.

Love working with people? Be a client facilitator.

You’ll welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork and manage the overall flow of service.

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Skilled in all things digital? Be a technology coordinator.

You’ll manage computer equipment, ensure taxpayer data security and provide technical assistance to volunteers at multiple sites.

Want to help get the word out? Be a communications coordinator.

You’ll promote AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and recruit volunteers in your community.

Have a knack for running things? Be a leadership or administrative volunteer.

Manage volunteers, make sure program operations run smoothly, track volunteer assignments and site activities, and maintain quality control.

Speak a second language? You’re urgently needed!

We have a big demand for bilingual speakers in all roles. We also have a need for dedicated interpreters who can assist other volunteers.

Get that great feeling from helping your neighbors in need by joining our volunteer team today!

You can volunteer in person, online, or by phone.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.