What does “Aging in place” mean?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- “Aging in place” refers to staying in your own home for as long as you can rather than transitioning into a senior living arrangement. Danielle Argoli, Director of AARP’s Livable Communities Initiative, joins Paula D. Cunningham to discuss ways for seniors to age in place, housing options and tips for creating livable communities in local areas.

About AARP Real Possibilities

AARP Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!