Ways to protect yourself from fraud and scams

2020 was a banner year for fraud, and while scammers and phishers have had some success in deceiving many individuals and families, there several effective ways to put a halt to conning. Encore years expert Jennifer Feuerstein has tips for protecting yourself and loves ones from fraudulent activity.

Improve your password protection

In today’s digital age, protecting your online information is a must! Setting strong passwords, especially two-factor authentications, is a great way to keep your most private and personal information secure.

Filter through emails

While most email accounts are equipped with “Spam” and “Junk” folders, it’s always a great idea to personally monitor your account to get rid of any sketchy, irrelevant and unwanted messages.

Be aware of e-gift cards

Beware of phony gift card offers and emails! Oftentimes, scammers rely on emails to trick receivers into purchasing gift cards and special deals using convincing stories or urgent language. This results in victims losing relatively small of large amounts of money.

Always review who your emails are coming from.

Review credit reports

As technology continues to evolve, scammers are finding more accessible ways to hack into accounts and steal a victim’s personal information. One simple yet effective way to act fast against scams and fraud is to regularly review your bank statements. By doing so, you’ll be able to monitor your recent transactions and notify your bank of any suspicious activity.

Check your social media privacy settings

How are you protecting yourself from scammers on social media? Are you friending users outside of your friend group? Are you trusting anyone with your personal information or sharing it publicly for all to see? Don’t forget that in today’s digital world, anyone can hide behind a fake profile. Be wary of scammers who may monitor your page in order to steal your information and consider protecting yourself by updating your online privacy settings.

