Virtual Q&A: Caring for Parents, Kids & Grandkids during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- People don’t often consider themselves caregivers. But if you’re helping a loved one manage medication, set up doctors’ appointments or making important decisions for someone, then you’re a caregiver.

You are a caregiver if you are:

Taking care of your parents, spouse or other family member

Homeschooling younger kids and watching over aging parents during the pandemic

Calling in to check in on loved ones

A grandparent raising grandkids.

credit: gettyimages

The pressures of caregiving are real during the coronavirus pandemic. Many are thrust into this role for the first time and are finding it challenging to navigate.

Caregiver burnout is real. It’s important to provide self-care and take breaks. Be easy on yourself. Offer yourself compassion – many have been thrust into the role of caregiver and it’s stressful. Ask others to help with the tasks and decisions in caring for someone.

Look into all of the resources available to help along the way. Resources and information on family caregiving, including AARP’s Prepare to Care Guides, are available at www.aarp.org/caregiving.Or visit aarp.org/coronavirus for information related to the coronavirus or to aarp.org/mi for a list of Michigan resources.

Join AARP for its weekly Coronavirus Q & A Thursday, April 30 at 1pm. Call in to this teletown hall @ 855-274-9597 to listen to experts talk about caregiving in these challenging times. You can ask your question live during the teletown hall.