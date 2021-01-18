Virtual AARP Events to enjoy this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the lives of Michiganders, AARP will do our part to prevent the spread of this virus and continue to host quality programming and virtual events well into 2021. We closely monitor for COVID-19 developments and are taking the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health agencies.



January

Wednesday, January 20 – Suicide Prevention: Change the Conversation by Changing the Definition.

Suicide rates continue to rise despite prevention and intervention efforts. Mental illness and mental health disorders are difficult to understand and those who suffer are often stigmatized. By changing the definition, we can reduce the stigma and change the conversation – and might just save a life. *If you or someone you know are struggling now, don’t wait. Please contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Date: Wednesday, January 20

Time: 10:00

Thursday, January 21 – Be a Proactive Healthcare Consumer.

Your health is your most important asset. Peak Performance Physical Therapy’s Jill Marlan will discuss how to advocate for yourself. We’ll also learn techniques for interviewing your healthcare provider, rather than other way around.

Date: Thursday, January 21

Time: 1:00 pm

Tuesday, January 26 – Winning Resumes for 2021.

In this virtual session, we’ll learn how write a targeted resume, select the right key words, and highlight the accomplishments that will intrigue potential employers. We’ll also explore how references can make the difference in landing the job you want.

Date: Tuesday, January 26

Time: 11:00 am

Tuesday, January 26 – AARP On Tap: Virtual Beer Tasting.

Join us as we’re guided through a 60-minute virtual beer tasting, led by a Certified Cicerone. We’ll sample various beers and learn how best to taste and enjoy them. To participate, RSVP here and be sure to purchase the selections in advance. The beer list will be posted soon; be sure to check back!

Date: Tuesday, January 26

Time: 6:00 pm

February

Tuesday, February 2 – Interview Tips.

In this workshop, you will learn how to turn the interview process into a conversation about opportunities: for the employer and for you. We will highlight three things to feature and two things to avoid in an interview. In addition, you will gain insight into ways to prepare for a successful interview.

Date: Tuesday, February 2

Time: 11:00 am

Wednesday, February 3 – Dealing with Chronic Health Conditions.

Join us to hear health and wellness tips for living a full, successful life with chronic conditions like pain, cancer, and diabetes.

Date: Wednesday, February 3

Time: 10:00 am

Thursday, February 18 – Total Knee Replacements and Advancements.

Thinking about having knee replacement surgery? Join us and learn what your options are and whether you are a good candidate for a total knee replacement. Dr. Dan Mesko will also discuss new advancements in technology and the benefits.

Date: Thursday, February 18

Time: 10:00 am

Previously Recorded Events

The Rhythms of Life.

Watch our fun, interactive event featuring a discussion about the health benefits of music with Virginia Caldwell, a board certified music therapist. Virginia talked about how music may benefit your health and happiness – and we put it into practice! This event was originally broadcast on January 14 but doesn’t end here. Bring something to jingle or tap and join us for our upcoming virtual rhythm circles, on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11 am!





Re-entering the Workforce – Challenges and Opportunities.

Thinking about going back to work? Watch this previously recorded presentation on the factors to consider before returning to the workforce. We presented questions to help you determine your current career goals and offered steps to create your job search plan – helping you achieve your goals in the current business climate. This event originally aired on January 12.





Staying Safe and Independent at Home.

Do you know the difference between home health care and home care? Lori Janiga with Region 2 Area Agency on Aging explained the difference between the two. We also learned about other community resources such as MI Choice Waiver and PACE that help keep our loved one safe while maintaining independence in the comfort of their home. This live event originally broadcast on January 6, 2021. It’s still available for viewing and you can use this link to watch!





Learn a Latte: Housing Solutions – When You Can’t Live Alone.

We all want to remain in our homes as we get older but what happens if that’s not possible? Join us to learn about some alternative housing options to ensure your independence and well-being is cared for. This program aired live on December 16, 2020 and is still available for viewing. Use this link to watch the program and feel free to ask questions.





Women and Brain Health: It’s Time to Act.

Why does Alzheimer’s affect more women than men? Join Sarah Lock, the Executive Director of the Global Council on Brain Health, and researchers from It’s Time to Act: Challenges of Alzheimer’s & Dementia for Women to learn how to improve brain health for women. Watch the program, originally broadcast from December 3, 2020.







Staying safe during Dental Appointments.

With new safety protocols in place, patients are encouraged to return to the dentist for important, routine dental care and treatment. Dr. Sheila Armstrong, DDS and President of the National Dental Association will join us to discuss the importance of maintaining good dental health during COVID-19 and share what we should know before our next appointment.

The program aired on November 30 and you can still watch the discussion here.





Learn a Latte: My Car Keys are in the Fridge… When to Worry When You Start to Forget.

Forgetting where you put your keys isn’t a concern, but finding them misplaced in the fridge might be. Watch the program, which originally aired on November 18, 2020 to learn the difference between normal forgetfulness and early signs of dementia.





Cancer Screening and Prevention

Learn about the life-saving benefits of cancer screenings in this 30-minute live event. We’ll discuss and review mammographies, colonoscopies, lung cancer screening, and more. Find out what screenings you may need and learn more about the cancer screening process. This event originally aired on November 10, 2020. Use this link to watch!







Learn a Latte: Staying Alive Until Paramedics Arrive

What do you do in case of a medical emergency? How can you prevent a medical emergency from happening? Experts share tips on how to protect yourself or others during the initial stages of a medical emergency. This program originally aired on October 21, 2020. Watch it here, with this link.

Nutrition: Eating for Immunity

Learn the critical role fruits and veggies play in supporting positive immune function and protection against disease and illness. We also share tips and tools to increase fruit and vegetable consumption throughout the day! View the program here, originally recorded on October 15, 2020.





Caregiving and Finance

Age and ill health, particularly dementia or other conditions that affect memory and cognition, can impair a person’s ability to responsibly manage one of the most important aspects of their livelihood: their money. Watch this program, which originally aired on October 15, to learn about aging, cognition, and money management skills.





Accessing Services at Michigan Secretary of State Branch Offices

Lona Angel with the Secretary of State’s office joined us to talk about the services offered at branch offices and how to access them, as well as handy tools to help you find the information and resources you need. This program originally aired on October 13, 2020. Watch the video here.





Medicare 101

No matter where you’re headed in life, Medicare will there to help protect your health and wallet. Jo Murphy from the Michigan Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) breaks down Medicare’s parts, choices, and deadlines so you can figure out what will work best for you – because when you’re confident Medicare has you covered, you can focus on turning your life goals into real possibilities. This event previously aired on October 8, 2020. Watch the video here.





Take Charge of Your Interview

Learn how you can turn the interview process into a conversation about opportunities: for the employer and for you! We highlight three items to feature and the two things you should avoid in any interview. Learn how to prepare for a successful interview with this event, originally recorded on October 7, 2020.





REAL ID

Cathleen Simlar from the Secretary of State’s Office discusses REAL ID, how it impacts you, and what you need to do to get ready in this virtual event, originally recorded on October 6, 2020. Check out the video to learn more.







Eating for Good Health

We discussed foods that support better health, macronutrients, and how you to identify the appropriate amount of food we should consume to fit our lifestyles. Watch this episode about health eating, which originally aired on October 1, 2020.







Disrupting Disparities in Dementia & Brain Health

An expert panel discussed the racial & ethnic disparities prevalent in dementia, the stigmas, access to services, social determinants of health, and what people should know to improve their brain health. This program originally aired on October 1, 2020. We encourage you to watch the program here.