U.S. Census Bureau: New job opportunities and census participation tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s time for that once-every-10-years job opportunity! If you are looking to earn extra income for your household, you may want to consider becoming a U.S. Census worker. To prepare for the 2020 census, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring thousands of recruits to work temporary jobs across the nation.

Working for the census will allow you to help out your community and earn money at the same time. The U.S. Census helps determines each state’s representation in Congress, how funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads, and provides information to guide many decisions made by government agencies, private businesses and institutions.

Jobs within the census vary from working in the field canvassing, updating maps, doing follow up interviews with citizens in your community, or working in the office as a clerk doing administrative tasks or office operation supervisor, who oversees the field staff.

The Census is recruiting now due to the process of getting future employees through training and other screening processes. The majority of these jobs begin on April 1, 2020, and end in December of 2020.

To be able to work for the census you must be:

18 years old.

Valid Social Security

Be a U.S. Citizen

Complete an application and answer assessment questions

Be registered with the Selective Service System

Pass a Census-performed criminal background check

Commit to completing training

Be available to work flexible hours

Many older Americans take on Census jobs after formal retirement from a full-time career.

But if you already have a job, you can still work for the Census. Your current job cannot clash with the hours you work for the Census nor create any conflicts of interest. If you’re a veteran who served on active duty in the U.S military, you may be eligible for veterans’ preference.

Get more information about becoming a census worker, or apply here.